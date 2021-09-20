Rangers to face Barry Ferguson and Alloa after SPFL Trust Trophy reprieve kicks Ayr out of cup

Rangers' Ross McCausland (right) competes with Sean McGinty during the SPFL Trust Trophy match between Rangers B and Ayr United at the C&G Systems Stadium on September 14, 2021, in Dumbarton, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

After defeating Rangers’ Lowland League side in the Challenge Cup competition, which the Ibrox club’s senior side won in 2016, an admin error was discovered.

During the 3-0 win, Ayr caretaker manager Jim Duffy named Kinlay Bilham and Alex Jeanes on the bench and introduced both to the action after 81 minutes. It was later discovered both were ineligible as they were on loan to West of Scotland league sides at the time.

An SPFL disciplinary panel overturned the result, awarding the game 3-0 in Rangers’ favour, re-instating the Lowland League side to the competition and warned Ayr over future breaches. The Championship side did however dodge a financial penalty for playing the Girvan and Irvine Meadow players in the second round.

Rangers B will now face former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson, now manager of Alloa Athletic, in the third round, scheduled for October 9.