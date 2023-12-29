Celtic suffer major injury blow on eve of Rangers clash as duo set to return
Celtic have suffered a major blow on the eve of facing Rangers after Cameron Carter-Vickers was ruled out of the Old Firm showdown.
The defender went off during the Boxing Day win over Dundee with a tight hamstring and did not train on Friday. Now manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the US international will miss the top of the table clash as well as the trip to St Mirren on January 2.
Rodgers said: “He will not be available for the next two games. It’s not longer term, but you probably won’t see him until after the winter break.”
On a more positive note for the Parkhead side, Liel Abada and Reo Hatate look set to be included on the bench following lengthy injury absences. Abada last featured for Celtic against Rangers on September 3 before suffering a thigh injury while training with Israel while Hatate has been out for two months with a hamstring problem.
Rodgers added: “They have trained, Liel a little bit longer. We don’t want to rush them, but if they come through today then they will be involved in the squad tomorrow.”
Rangers, meanwhile, are set to have several players missing for the Celtic Park clash and are sweating on the fitness of defender Connor Goldson after the defender went off injured in the win over Motherwell on Christmas Eve.
