Rangers sweat over Connor Goldson fitness as decision delayed ahead of Celtic Park clash
Rangers manager Philippe Clement has revealed he must wait until the morning of the Celtic match before deciding whether Connor Goldson will be available to play in the crucial Old Firm clash.
Goldson was forced off the pitch towards the end of the 2-0 win at Motherwell on Christmas Eve and while he has been involved in training, there is still no guarantee that the centre-back will be fit to start at Celtic Park.
Clement will make a decision based on advice from the club doctor on Saturday morning ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off that could have a huge bearing on the Scottish Premiership title race.
"Goldson trained," Clement confirmed. "We will assess tomorrow. I will make my decisions tomorrow after speaking with the doctor and the medicial staff. It it better to assess our options tomorrow when everything is clear."
Rangers are five points behind Celtic at the top of the table but have two games in hand on their Glasgow rivals. Victory at Celtic Park would give them the chance to seize firm control of the title race while defeat would leave them eight points adrift.
"We are in a marathon of 38 games, we are progressing well. We need to continue in this way," Clement added.
"It's about three points, of course, it is a boost at that moment but in three days time there is another fixture and you still have to perform at the top level."
