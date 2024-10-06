How will Brendan Rodgers line-up for Celtic's visit to Ross County? Cr: SNS Group.How will Brendan Rodgers line-up for Celtic's visit to Ross County? Cr: SNS Group.
Celtic starting XI vs Ross County: Team news as Brendan Rodgers forced into changes at Dingwall - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 10:43 BST

Celtic are set to be forced into major changes for the visit to Ross County on Sunday.

Celtic make their return to domestic action this weekend with a trip to Dingwall as they aim to get back to winning ways after their midweek mauling by Borussia Dortmund.

A 7-1 defeat in the UEFA Champions League was tough to take for Brendan Rodgers’ side, though it is the only blot on their copy book so far this season, with Celtic winning 100% of their league and cup fixtures.

If they are to continue that run though, they may have to do it without several of their key players after Rodgers’ revealed new injuries worries in Friday’s press conference. So how are the Bhoys likely to line-up this weekend?

Here is how The Scotsman predict Celtic will line-up to face Ross County on Sunday:

The Dane had a difficult night in Dortmund on Thursday but is still Rodgers' undisputed number one.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel

The Dane had a difficult night in Dortmund on Thursday but is still Rodgers' undisputed number one.

He's a doubt for the game and has been omitted from the Canadian squad due to injury. However, he was in training on Friday and will want to play if he's fit enough - and he could well be.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

He's a doubt for the game and has been omitted from the Canadian squad due to injury. However, he was in training on Friday and will want to play if he's fit enough - and he could well be.

He's been excellent for the bulk of the campaign so far, and will continue at the heart of defence despite a difficult night at Signal Iduna Park in midweek.

3. CB: Liam Scales

He's been excellent for the bulk of the campaign so far, and will continue at the heart of defence despite a difficult night at Signal Iduna Park in midweek.

The deadline day has started the last two games in the absence of Cameron Carter-Vickers and will deputise once again, with the defender still expected to be out for the game on Sunday.

4. CB: Auston Trusty

The deadline day has started the last two games in the absence of Cameron Carter-Vickers and will deputise once again, with the defender still expected to be out for the game on Sunday.

