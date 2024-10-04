The latest injury update from Celtic Park

Celtic will be without two members of their first-choice back four for the trip to Ross County on Saturday with a second defender joining Cameron Carter-Vickers on the sidelines.

Carter-Vickers has been out of action since being withdrawn during the second half of Celtic's 5-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on September 18.

The US international was sorely missed in the 7-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday and will again be absent for the William Hill Premiership match in Dingwall on Saturday.

Rodgers also revealed that left-back Greg Taylor will miss the trip to Highlands this weekend after being withdrawn at half-time in Dortmund for the second match running due to an issue with his calf.

However, manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that both players will return in time for Celtic's next match against Aberdeen on October 19 after the international break.

Celtic hope to have Cameron Carter-Vickers back after the international break. | Getty Images

"Cam's still not available and Greg Taylor will miss the game," Rodgers confirmed. "Greg felt a slight problem in his calf so he will miss out. We're hoping that Cam will be ready after the international break and Greg probably won't be too far after that."

Alistair Johnston is expected to be fit to face Don Cowie's side despite being ommitted from the Canada squad named this week. Head coach Jesse Marsch revealed his first-choice right-back was not called up for the upcoming friendly against Panama due to "rehabbing" a back injury.

However, despite appearing in some discomfort when he was withdrawn in the 86th minute of the defeat in Dortmund, Johnston was able to train with his Celtic teammates on Friday.