Celtic star ponders decision to stay for another season and leave for free, Rangers ace 'holds all the cards' in contract talks, ex-Hibs pair join Kilmarnock - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard could be set to stay for another year. Picture: SNS

Edouard considering Celtic stay

Odsonne Edouard is considering staying at Celtic next season and leaving on a free once his contract expires. This comes as Leicester City are reportedly on the verge of signing Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka having grown frustrated in their pursuit of the Celtic star. (Daily Mail)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamara ‘holds all the cards’ in contract negotiations

Glen Kamara ‘holds all the cards’ in his contract negotiations with Rangers, according to former Ibrox star Alan Hutton. Kamara has impressed for Finland at the Euros and is attracting interest from other clubs, including former side Arsenal who could be poised to make a £10 million offer to take the player back to the Emirates. (Football Insider)

Clarke: Scotland need result

Scotland manager Steve Clarke believes his team must take at least a point against England at Wembley on Friday night if they are to retain hope of reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Hibs star joins Killie

Former Hibs defender Jason Naismith has joined Kilmarnock. The 26-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Rugby Park side. Naismith, who had two stints with Ross County, spent part of the 2019/20 season on loan at Easter Road, making 14 appearances before injury curtailed his campaign. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Hearts and Hibs join Bairns

Former Hearts ace Danny Grainger and ex-Hibs goalkeeper Tony Caig have joined Falkirk’s coaching staff. Paul Sheerin was appointed the Bairns head coach at the end of May after the club failed to get out of League One, and he has made key additions to his backroom team. (Evening News)

Ex-Hibs kid signs for Killie

Kilmarnock have signed Hibs midfielder Fraser Murray on a two-year deal. Tommy Wright is building a squad that he hopes will seal Killie’s return to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking following their relegation via the play-offs at the end of last season. (Evening News)

Ginnelly gets permanent deal

Hearts have announced the signing of winger Josh Ginnelly on a permanent deal. The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at the Tynecastle side from Preston North End and has now agreed to a two-year contract to remain with Robbie Neilson’s men after being released at Deepdale. (Evening News)

Message from the editor