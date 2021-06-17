Former Hibs favourite makes surprise Championship move

Former Hibs defender Jason Naismith has joined Kilmarnock.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 9:09 pm
Jason Naismith has signed for Kilmarnock.. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 26-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Rugby Park side.

Naismith spent part of the 2019/20 season on loan at Easter Road, making 14 appearances before injury curtailed his campaign.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

He impressed Hibs fans with some rampaging performances down the right.

The defender returned to Ross County last season, helping the Staggies stay in the Premiership.

He has now joined Kilmarnock after their relegation to the Championship as Tommy Wright rebuilds the squad.

“I’m raring to go,” he told the Killie website. “My mind was made up as soon as I spoke to the manager and I wanted to be part of what he is building. I’m looking forward to my time here.

“You are always learning as a player and I’m excited to work with the manager. I’m still young in football terms and there’s obviously so much potential at this club.

“I can’t wait for the season to get underway.”

Read More

Read More
Paul Hanlon relives his stand-out European memory as Hibs defender eyes Conferen...
Tommy WrightKilmarnock