Celtic star only has 'half a chance' of playing again this season

Celtic will secure the Premiership title if they avoid defeat against Dundee United at Tannadice on Wednesday night and will then lift the trophy in front of their home fans in Saturday's lunchtime finale.
Juranovic has been out injured since the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers last month with Anthony Ralston deputising at right-back.
The Croatian has been ruled out of the midweek trip to Tayside and now faces a race against time to make it into the matchday squad for the 'Well match.
Speaking via Celtic TV, manager Ange Postecoglou said: “Everyone’s okay after the weekend so we don’t expect any sort of change from the ones available.
“Josip Juranovic is still not fit for tomorrow. He’s half a chance for the weekend – we’ll see. He’s in rehab. But everyone else is okay."