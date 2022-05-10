Celtic's Ange Postecoglou makes pointed 'sacked by Christmas' quip as he laps up awards double

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has poked fun at those who predicted he would be sacked by Christmas as he reflected on winning two Manager of the Year awards.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 1:00 pm
Tuesday, 10th May 2022

The Greek-born Australian is on the cusp of securing the Scottish Premiership title for Celtic having already delivered the League Cup trophy in December in his first season in charge of the club.

Postecoglou was tipped by many to struggle after making the move from Japanese football last summer on the back of a season that saw Celtic finish without a trophy, and 25 points behind champions Rangers in the league.

But the 56-year-old has confounded critics with his success this season earning his both the PFA and Scottish Football Writers' Association Manager of the Year awards.

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou won both the PFA and Scottish Football Writers' Association Manager of the Year awards. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"Part of it is that going into it there wassn't a great deal of expecatation in terms of success," he said.

"Whether that was because of me and my own background or the ground we needed to make up.

"Whether it was the PFA or the Writers [award], people just recognised the challenge we had and how we've embraced that challenge.

"I take great pride in it. I didn't get the one I was favourite for - sacked by Christmas - but I got everything else so it's okay."

