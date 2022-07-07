'A lot of god players out there' - Celtic boss outlines transfer plans with targets identified

The Scottish champions have already added Benjamin Siegrist and Alexandro Bernabei to last season’s squad, as well as making Daizen Maeda, Jota and Camero Carter-Vickers’ loan deals permanent.

Speaking following Celtic’s 7-0 friendly win over Wiener Viktoria in Austria, Postecoglou outlined his intentions for the rest of the transfer window as he confirmed targets had been identified.

“Again it is about identifying what we want and making sure they fit all aspects and we’re working towards that,” he said via the Scottish Sun.

“I still think there are one, two areas where we need some more robustness in terms of the squad, just some quality in depth.

“I wouldn’t expect too many but there are still one or two areas I’m looking to strengthen knowing what’s ahead for us.”

Celtic have been linked with the likes of Vinicius Souza and Malik Thiaw.

Postecoglou made it clear that he would be willing to take his time over a deal or even more away from it until he knew the player was moving to the club for the “right reasons”.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

He said: “Whilst we have an interest in a lot of players, I’ve always said for me there’s got to be certain things that come together for a deal to be done.

“There’s a lot of good players out there.

“But are they a good fit for our football club? Do they want to be at our football club?