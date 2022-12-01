Celtic set for huge injury boost as Callum McGregor eyes first-team return ahead of Premiership restart

Celtic are to receive a huge injury boost with Callum McGregor scheduled to make his return to first-team action ahead of the Premiership restart later this month.

The club captain has been unavailable since limping out of the team’s Champions League loss to RB Leipzig in Germany at the start of October. He has missed the last 11 games with a knee injury but took the next step in his rehab during the Scottish champions’ mid-season break to Australia. While not involved in either friendly he was in first-team training.

Now, according to the Scottish Sun, McGregor is ready to take his next step when the team travel to Portgual where they face French side Rennes. The 29-year-old has been pencilled in for an appearance. It could mean the influential midfielder could make the starting XI for Celtic’s Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie on December 17.

Matt O’Riley has mostly filled the deep-lying midfield role but McGregor’s return will allow him to be moved further up the park where he has been so impactful since arriving from MK Dons.

Celtic will come back with a nine-point lead over Rangers. They face Aberdeen, Livingston and St Johnstone before Christmas and then Hibs at Easter Road before a January 2 Old Firm clash at Ibrox.

They could be boosted by the arrival of up to three players. The club have already agreed a deal to bring in Japanese centre-back Yuki Kobayashi from Vissel Kobe, while they are progressing on a deal to land Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal. Celtic have also been linked with South Korean international striker Gue-sung Cho.

