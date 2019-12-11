Celtic scouts take in Under-19 clash between Dinamo Zagreb and Man City, could attend senior game tonight

Representatives from Celtic were among the scouts taking in Dinamo Zagreb's UEFA Youth League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, according to reports.

The Croatian side ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a 20th-minute strike from Antonio Marin, who is thought to be on the radar of several clubs while the Scouts in Attendance Twitter account suggested Josko Gvardiol may also have been the subject of interest.

The Hoops were not alone in sending scouts to the game, with reports that Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Internazionale, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Frankfurt, Wolfsburg, Paris Saint-Germain, Lille and Benfica all had representatives present. All scouts are expected to attend the senior match this evening between the two sides.

Celtic narrowly missed out on Croatian youngster Luka Ivanusec during the summer when the Croatian international opted to join Dinamo from Lokomotiv Zagreb.

The Hoops had hoped an offer of around £2.75 million might be enough to secure the midfielder's services, trumping a lower bid from Greek side Olympiakos, but Lokomotiv's city rivals hijacked the deal with a last-minute swoop.

Ivanusec is likely to feature tonight for Dinamo but with Celtic previously signing Jozo Simunovic from the Prva HNL side and regularly dispatching scouts to run the rule over players such as Amir Rrahmani while they were linked in 2016 with Slaven Belupo player Ljuban Crepulja.