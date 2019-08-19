Celtic 'miss out on Croatian wonderkid' as 11th-hour bid trumps Parkhead offer

Celtic have missed out on a bid to sign Luka Ivanusec, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Parkhead side were said to have offered £2.75 million for the Lokomotiv Zagreb star, who at 20 years old has already been capped by Croatia.

Luka Ivanusec has agreed to join Dinamo Zagreb.

This was a better offer than that of Greek side Olympiakos, but just when Celtic thought they had their man they were undone by Lokomotiv's city rivals.

Dinamo Zagreb have won the battle after offering the full fee up front, while Ivanusec is said to have preferred to remain in the city rather than move to Scotland.