Celtic reveal ticket prices for next round of Champions League - and some fans aren't happy

Celtic have revealed their ticket prices for next week's Champions League clash with Nomme Kalju.

READ MORE - Celtic transfer latest: Could a Premier League winner be heading to Parkhead as Neil Lennon targets transfer 'priority'?

Neil Lennon's side will host the Estonians next Wednesday after safely seeing off Sarajevo in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

Celtic defeated Sarajevo to reach the next stage.

The match against the Bosnians, which Celtic won 2-1 to score a 5-2 aggregate victory, was free for season ticket holders, but every fan will have to cough up for the next round.

For the visit of Kalju, season ticket holders will be asked to pay £24 for an adult ticket, £13 for concessions and £8 for children.

For those needed to purchase via general sale it's £26, £14 and £9.

It prompted a response from fans on social media, many of whom were not happy with the pricing.

@celticthrough wrote: "£23???? That's an absolute disgrace for a 2nd Round Qualifier."

@Scoosh_1 said: "Definitely wont be going to this... honestly disgusted with the club charging for this fixture."

@mdcfc88 tweeted: "Ripping fans off again. Scrap the friendly no one wants and give us 2 qualifiers."

While @JamoMax85 added: "The friendly against Rennes was good value for money to be fair, only right that you offset that with a wee fleecing for the visit of the Estonian champions."

There were some fans who defended the club's prices.

@BConnolly5 said: "Paying £20 to go and support Killie tonight against a team of Welsh part-timers? Have to decide if you can attend or not, don't see a problem with the price."