This was a classic Scottish Cup semi-final. History will be kind to the spectacle Aberdeen and Celtic served up on cold, sun-kissed spring afternoon at Hampden. In the end the holders squeaked through, overcoming the Dons 6-5 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Celtic breathed a huge sigh of relief. Their manager Brendan Rodgers said therapy was the order of the day, not usual recovery sessions. Such occasions are all about making sure you are in the final but the Northern Irishman’s heartrate could have been kept lower had his team managed to see out the tie in regulation time.

Aberdeen were not willing prey, though. Their season has been tumultuous and while condemned to the bottom six in the Premiership, they have reserved their best performances for cup competitions and Europe. Caretaker manager Peter Leven looked drained afterwards but he spoke of pride. Incoming boss Jimmy Thelin was no doubt watching on Swedish television. This performance will surely have left the Elfsborg man scratching his head as to why they sit so lowly in the league.

Celtic's Joe Hart celebrates with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Matt O'Riley after winning the shootout against Aberdeen.

The Dons took an early lead through Bojan Miovski and stymied Celtic for the first 20 minutes. It took an individual error from stand-in skipper Angus MacDonald to open the door for Nicolas Kuhn’s equaliser. Substitute James Forrest netted during Celtic’s greatest period of ascendancy in the second half and appeared to have grabbed the winner, only for Aberdeen replacement Ester Sokler to score bang on 90 minutes. Extra time was tasty too; Matt O’Riley’s goal was cancelled out by a MacDonald header.

The best drama was saved for the penalty shoot-out. After Ryan Duncan hit the post for Aberdeen, Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart stepped up to score the winner, only to hit the woodwork himself. The veteran Englishman ended up the hero though, saving Killian Phillips’ admittedly weak strike in sudden death. It was a killer for Aberdeen, who had contributed so much to the occasion. Their focus is now staving off any threat of falling into the relegation play-off position, leading current incumbents Ross County by five points. On this showing, they will be fine.

Celtic can now sit back and enjoy Sunday’s other semi-final between Rangers and Hearts before turning their attentions to the last five league matches of the campaign. Leading the Gers by three points in the title race, they hold the upper hand in that competition, although this game was a reminder of their fragility too. You would not back them to win all of the quintet with any certainty.

Aberdeen shone a light on Celtic’s weaknesses. Centre-halves Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales were earlier on Saturday announced as the defenders for the PFA Scotland team of the year. Their performances were not befitting of such an accolade. Miovski – also included in the XI – peeled off Carter-Vickers for the opener, while Scales did not look clever for the second and third Aberdeen goals. Captain Callum McGregor still appears short of peak fitness after his injury, while in attack, winger Yang Hjun-jun was completely ineffective and striker Kyogo Furuhashi very subdued.

The decisive moment came when Hart saved Killian Phillips' penalty.

But what Celtic have is resilience. They have showed it time and time again under Rodgers. Their recovery in the title race, once five points behind Rangers, is admirable and there are winners dotted about the whole squad. Multiple medallist Forrest, who was summoned from the bench, galvanised the team when introduced at 1-1. The 32-year-old will have a big part to play in the remainder of the season.

They will be glad to see the back of Miovski, who has now scored three times against Celtic this term. The North Macedonian got in behind Carter-Vickers and slotted home following a neat through-ball from Leighton Clarkson. Looking comfortable, the Dons will lament the manner of Celtic’s leveller on 21 minutes. MacDonald was caught cheaply in possession outside his box by Furuhashi and while the Japanese’s shot was blocked by fellow centre-half Stefan Gartenmann, Kuhn was on hand to sweep the rebound home.

Aberdeen were so nearly awarded a penalty right on half time when VAR checked a Scales handball. While there was no doubt of foul play, the action took place a smidgen outside of the box and Celtic survived and then breached a stoic Aberdeen rearguard just after the hour. Two minutes into his appearance, Forrest found the net, curling past Kelle Roos after he was too easily allowed to cut in from the left.

Aberdeen pressed hard for an equaliser in the last ten minutes and created two excellent chances. Both fell to Canadian replacement Junior Hoilett, who firstly fired into the side-netting and then saw an effort blocked on the line by Carter-Vickers from close range. It appeared their luck was out, but right on 90 minutes, Hoilett stood up a fine cross and fellow sub Sokler peeled off Scales to nod home.

Aberdeen's Jack Milne, Shayden Morris, Killian Phillips, Junior Holiett and Ester Solker look on during the shoot-out.

Extra time followed. Celtic poked their noses in front again right on 105 minutes. Alistair Johnston surged on to a Forrest pass and his cutback found O’Riley free in the box. The Dane took a touch to compose himself and then lifted the ball high past Roos. Adam Idah had a header ruled out for offside on 110 minutes to deny Celtic some much-needed breathing space. There was a moment at panic in their own box moments later when Aberdeen had strong claims for a penalty after Carter-Vickers caught Hoilett, but the incident survived a VAR check due to foul in the build-up, and then Sokler prodded wide from close in as the Dons’ chase for another goal continued. They were not to be denied, though. On 119 minutes, that man Hoilett again swept in a teasing cross and MacDonald, up from the back, headed home past a static Hart to atone for his earlier error.