Celtic receive boost in hunt for signing target, former Rangers flop set for move to Champions League regulars, Ibrox midfielder set for loan move - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic are interested in Mat Ryan, who spent last season on loan at Arsenal. Picture: Getty

Ex-Rangers flop set for European heavyweights

Ex-Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso is set to complete a move to Portuguese giants Porto. The 27-year-old survived only one year in Glasgow after being signed by Pedro Caixinha from Vitória Setúbal. The centre-back has since rebuilt his reputation with Santa Clara and is ready to complete a £1.7m move. (Daily Record)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williamson set for Livingston

Rangers youngster Ben Williamson is closing in on a loan move to Livingston. The central midfielder impressed at Championship side Arbroath last season and Rangers are keen for the player to test himself at a higher level. The West Lothian side took goalkeeper Robby McCrorie on loan from Ibrox for two spells across the last 18 months. (Daily Record)

Leipzig join Ayr chase

RB Leipzig have joined the chase for wantaway Celtic star Kristoffer Ajer. The Norwegian is attracting interest from Norwich City, Newcastle United and fellow Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen after making it clear he wishes to move on from Parkhead this summer with one year left on his contract. (Fussball Transfers)

Celtic boost in goalkeeper chase

Celtic could be handed a significant boost in their chase for goalkeeper Mat Ryan. It had been reported Arsenal wished to keep hold of the Australian, whom they took on loan from Brighton last season. Ryan is set to leave the Amex but Celtic’s case could be strengthened with Arsenal said to be turning their attentions toward Sheffield United stopper Aaron Ramsdale. (Sky Sports)

Tierney on his chances of making Wembley

Kieran Tierney has described the likelihood of him being involved against England as “touch and go” as the Arsenal defender’s fitness battle continues to dominate the run-up to the crucial Group D encounter. (The Scotsman)

Hearts to wait on Ginnelly

Winger Josh Ginnelly remains in talks about a permanent move to Hearts after spending last season there on loan from Preston North End. His contract at Deepdale expires at the end of this month, although it may take some time if Hearts are to secure his signature as other contract-related matters are still unresolved as things stand. (Evening News)

Barisic out of Hampden clash

Rangers star Borna Barisic will not play in Croatia’s next Euro 2020 contest as he continues to nurse a back injury. The left-back was absent from the 1-0 defeat to England on Sunday. He’s now been left behind in Croatia as his nation travel back to the UK for their clash with the Czech Republic at Hampden. (The Scotsman)

Naismith retires

Steven Naismith announced his retirement at the age of 34 to take up a new development role with Hearts. The club captain has called time on his 18-year senior playing career, stating that he feel the time is right to focus on helping young players progress to the first team at Tynecastle Park. (Evening News)

Garydne set for Caley

Michael Gardyne is set to be the next Ross County star to sign for local rivals Inverness CT after Billy Mckay completed the switch between the Highland sides yesterday. (Daily Record)

Message from the editor