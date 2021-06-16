Rangers star to miss Euro 2020 Hampden clash through injury

The left-back was absent from the 1-0 defeat to England on Sunday. He’s now been left behind in Croatia as his nation travel back to the UK for their clash with the Czech Republic at Hampden.
The Croatian FA said: “Due to a back injury Borna Barisic is to remain in team basecamp in Rovinj and miss the upcoming encounter with the Czech Republic in Glasgow.”
