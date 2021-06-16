Rangers star to miss Euro 2020 Hampden clash through injury

Rangers star Borna Barisic will not play in Croatia’s next Euro 2020 contest as he continues to nurse a back injury.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 8:48 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 8:49 pm
Borna Barisic has been struggling with a back injury. Picture: SNS
The left-back was absent from the 1-0 defeat to England on Sunday. He’s now been left behind in Croatia as his nation travel back to the UK for their clash with the Czech Republic at Hampden.

The Croatian FA said: “Due to a back injury Borna Barisic is to remain in team basecamp in Rovinj and miss the upcoming encounter with the Czech Republic in Glasgow.”

