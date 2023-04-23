Celtic reaction: Treble concerns, Parkhead persona non grata, record hopes intact

Missing spark

Celtic are far from a team of individuals but the absence of key players was noticeable against Motherwell. Without the midfield drive of Reo Hatate and the dazzling wing play of Jota, Celtic were devoid of their usual spark and ability to unlock a packed defence. James Forrest and Liel Abada were also missed – both would have likely played a part either from the start or off the bench if fit – and both are capable of being matchwinners on their day. Of course, the same four players sat out out the previous week at Kilmarnock where Celtic scored four times in 20 minutes, but Motherwell presented a far sterner challenge at Parkhead on Saturday and the home side toiled to come up with any answers. A long-range, deflected strike from Callum McGregor was all Celtic had to show for their usual dominance of possession with Kyogo starved of service for much of the match. It raises concerns over whether Celtic – coming towards the end of a season where they have been so impressive and so relentless – have enough left in the tank to go on and claim the treble. Much could rest on the recovery of both Jota and Hatate over the course of the next seven days and whether they take their place on the Hampden pitch for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers. It would be a brave man to bet against Celtic winning that one – after all they had won 17 consecutive matches in all competitions before Saturday’s draw including the previous two Old Firm clashes – but it showed they are not quite the same side without those two special talents.