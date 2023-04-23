Celtic reaction: Treble concerns, Parkhead persona non grata, record hopes intact

Missing spark
Celtic are far from a team of individuals but the absence of key players was noticeable against Motherwell. Without the midfield drive of Reo Hatate and the dazzling wing play of Jota, Celtic were devoid of their usual spark and ability to unlock a packed defence. James Forrest and Liel Abada were also missed – both would have likely played a part either from the start or off the bench if fit – and both are capable of being matchwinners on their day. Of course, the same four players sat out out the previous week at Kilmarnock where Celtic scored four times in 20 minutes, but Motherwell presented a far sterner challenge at Parkhead on Saturday and the home side toiled to come up with any answers. A long-range, deflected strike from Callum McGregor was all Celtic had to show for their usual dominance of possession with Kyogo starved of service for much of the match. It raises concerns over whether Celtic – coming towards the end of a season where they have been so impressive and so relentless – have enough left in the tank to go on and claim the treble. Much could rest on the recovery of both Jota and Hatate over the course of the next seven days and whether they take their place on the Hampden pitch for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers. It would be a brave man to bet against Celtic winning that one – after all they had won 17 consecutive matches in all competitions before Saturday’s draw including the previous two Old Firm clashes – but it showed they are not quite the same side without those two special talents.
Parkhead persona non grata
When Ange Postecoglou turned to his bench 20 minutes into the second half, it was no great surprise that Hyeon-gyu Oh and Aaron Mooy were the first pair summoned into action. What was perhaps more eye-brow raising was his decision to introduce youngster Rocco Vata ahead of David Turnbull in his next throw of the dice. It is testament to the 18-year-old’s development that Vata was the one Postecoglou turned to in Celtic’s hour of need – he looks a real talent – but what does it say about Turnbull’s status at Celtic that he was effectively the last resort having been thrown on with just three minutes left on the clock? You have to go back to November 12 for his last Premiership start, with 19 of his 25 league appearances this season coming off the bench, despite a contribution of four goals and six assists. It all points to Turnbull fading out of the first team picture at Parkhead and with one year left on his contract, it would be no surprise to see the former Motherwell man depart Celtic this summer should a suitable offer come in. It would seem the sensible move for both club and player.
Record hopes intact
Despite dropping points at home for the first time this season, Celtic remain on course to set a new points record for the Scottish Premiership – but their margin for error is now gone. The benchmark is the 106 points collected under Brendan Rodgers in 2016-17. If Celtic win all their remaining games they can reach 107.