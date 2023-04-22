So Celtic are human after all. The unstoppable Ange Postecoglou winning machine broke down for the first time at Celtic Park this season as the hosts were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by Motherwell.

A run of 38 consecutive home wins in the domestic domain was brought to a halt by a wily old striker from Holland. Kevin van Veen's 24th goal of a prolific season earned a point that few outside of Fir Park would have expected in this cinch Premiership clash. But over the piece, it was one the men in claret and amber very much deserved.

The Steelmen lived up to their name as they became the first side to stop Celtic in their own backyard since Rangers on May 1 last year, and the first outside the Old Firm since Livingston claimed a goalless draw at Parkhead back on October 30, 2021. Such a rare event that it will be worth checking the skies above Glasgow for a blue moon on Saturday night. The result will barely register on the the blue side of Glasgow though given that the best Rangers can do is reduce the gap at the top of the table to 10 points with a win in Aberdeen on Sunday. The title remains a foregone conclusion.

Motherwell deserve huge credit for achieving what has seemed like an impossible task for visiting sides, but this was a Celtic performance that bore little resemblance to the one that obliterated Kilmarnock in a four-goal first half the previous week. Indeed, it was more a continuation of the laboured second half at Rugby Park as the champions elect struggled to reach the levels that have been synonymous with their success under Postecoglou. But to suggest the result was all down to home failings would be doing a major disservice to a Motherwell side that, to a man, stood up to the challenge and came up with all the answers.

Motherwell's Kevin van Veen celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

So how did they manage it? It certainly helps having a manager who masterminded a victory on his previous Celtic Park in Stuart Kettlewell; albeit his 2-0 win as Ross County boss came during the final throes of Neil Lennon's tenure in 2020.

"That's been no bad over the last couple of games!" the delighted Well boss said afterwards. "I can tell you that it's anything but easy and I think we all know that. I'm just delighted for the players and how they bought into everything that we asked them to do today.

"It's a different test when you come to a place like this and play against that level of opposition. Nobody has been able to come and take anything off them here. I don't want to be celebrating points, but the nature of the game, and the gulf in finance, stature of club, all that stuff, I think it just speaks volumes for my players. I thought they were outstanding to a man.

"I've just said to the players the biggest thing for me is not having an ego and it's something I believe in so much. For us to go and set ourselves up and play the way we did, if one player has an ego then the whole thing falls down and Celtic comfortably win that game. That's the bit that pleased me, that's when you know you've got buy in."

Celtic's Hyeongyu-Oh misses a late chance in the 1-1 draw with Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Motherwell showed their intent inside the first minute. Greg Taylor was slack in possession and Van Veen pounced to force Joe Hart into using a toe to divert a low drive away from goal. The early warning jolted Celtic but they soon established their dominance with McGregor pulling the strings. He curled narrowly over from 20 yards then found Daizen Maeda with a glorious clipped pass but Liam Kelly was equal to the Japanese forward's header.

The opener arrived via the Celtic captain on 23 minutes. Motherwell were defending everything that came into their box resolutely but they left McGregor free 25 yards from goal and his strike took a fortunate nick off defender Calum Butcher before bouncing past Liam Kelly.

Celtic led but their performance had been low-key and as time half-time approached it was becoming clear that Motherwell were in no mood to cave in. The threat of Kyogo Furuhashi had been effectively neutered as the visitors starved the Japanese striker of space and possession.

The Well rearguard were proving particularly adept at blocking the low balls across the face of goal that the league's top scorer thrives on. Whenever such a delivery was made from right or left into the visitors box, a defender met it first. Second balls were then pounced on and cleared.

If there is a blueprint for taking anything from Celtic Park then Motherwell were doing their best to deliver it. What they needed was a goal to get themselves back into the game, and with a striker of the calibre of Van Veen up front, they always had a chance. So it proved as the Celtic centre-halves were caught up the park and a ball forward left the Dutchman in a one-on-one with Taylor. From the second Van Veen took control of the ball the Celtic left-back looked in trouble, and so it proved as Taylor was turned inside-out before the ‘Well striker finished expertly past Hart to spark delirium among the small band of travelling fans.

The normal script would be for Celtic to shrug off the setback and find a way to win. They always do. Only, on this occasion, they never had it in them, even with seven minutes added time, with the creative forces of Jota and Reo Hatate noticeable by their absence – a concern for the Hoops with the influential duo doubtful for next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.