Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers make summer transfer decision, ex-Celtic ace '€30m Bayern Munich target', Scotland v Ukraine could be played in June, Aberdeen to offer ace new deal

Tonight's fixtures are the first of two key rounds before a break for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Rangers are live on Sky Sports as they travel to St Johnstone with a number of injury issues. It is something which has also hampered Saints in their pursuit of Premiership safety. Giovanni van Bronckhort’s men will be looking to keep the on rivals Celtic after missing the chance to make ground on their rivals at the weekend.

Celtic, meanwhile, host a St Mirren side under new management with Stephen Robinson in the dugout. The Buddies are one of seven teams not only in contention for the top six but European football. Livingston host Dundee United as well as Motherwell face Ross County in fixtures which could change the dynamic of the middle of the league.

Hibs will be expected to strengthen their position in fourth place as they visit bottom of the table Dundee, while Aberdeen will be hoping to keep up their unbeaten run against Hearts at Tynecastle Park.

The Jam Tarts are the only side in the league who don't appear to have any direct rivals in the league as they sit comfortable in third place with an 11-point buffer over Hibs. Wins over the Dons and then Dundee United on Saturday would all be secure the best of the rest tag.

1. McGill signs new Hearts deal Hearts midfielder Scott McGill has penned a one-year contract extension to remain at the Tynecastle club. The 20-year-old is currently on loan at League One side Airdrieonians where he is helping the Diamonds’ title charge. He said: “My aim now is to try and finish off on a high note with Airdrie and come back for preseason flying for Hearts and hopefully get into the team. I’m a Gorgie boy, so I can’t ask for much more.” (The Scotsman) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Scotland could be set for June play-off Scotland could end up playing their World Cup play-off against Ukraine in June. The teams are scheduled to meet later this month but there is uncertainty over the match due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. FIFA is keeping its options open. (Daily Record) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Old Firm set for Australia tournament Rangers are expected to confirm their involvement in a November friendly tournament in Australia in the coming days. Celtic have already announced their participation in the four-team competition but made no mention of their rivals taking part. The tournament is due to take place during the Scottish Premiership break for the World Cup 2022. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Sanogo linked with Dundee Dundee are eyeing a move for former Arsenal striker Yaya Sonogo. The former French U21 international is available on a free contract having left Huddersfield Town last year. Mark McGhee is keen to strengthen his side in their relegation battle. The 29-year-old has previously played for Ajax, Toulouse and Crystal Palace. (Courier) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales