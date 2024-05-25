A permanent move to Celtic for Hampden hero Adam Idah would represent ‘good value’ for the Hoops, claims one former Hoops favourite.

Ex-Celtic winger Shaun Maloney has urged the club to make Adam Idah’s loan move a permanent one after his 90th-minute goal saw them defeat Rangers in the Scottish Cup final.

A tight game at Hampden Park saw Celtic run out 1-0 winners after the striker tapped home from close range in the final minute when Paulo Bernardo’s long-range drive was spilled by Jack Butland. Idah will now return to parent club Norwich City but Maloney believes Celtic must try to bring him back permanently in the summer.

“He’s very good,” Maloney told Premier Sports. “He’s under contract at Norwich. They’ll have a new manager in place. It won’t be easy (keeping Idah at Celtic). But he has been brilliant.”

Idah himself was coy on his own future when he was interviewed on the Hampden pitch post-game, saying: “It was such an intense game. One of the biggest games in the world but an exciting end and it was great game. To get the goal is amazing.

“This is different class. You’re not going to get this support at many other clubs. It is unbelievable to play for a club like this. I’m still contracted to Norwich. Football is a tricky situation and I’ll go back in the summer, have my time and who knows what is going to happen. I love the club. I have always supported the club. Who knows.”

Current Wigan Athletic manager Maloney believes retaining the Republic Of Ireland man would provide Celtic a huge boost ahead of next season - though he revealed there could be one particular roadblock. “If they could keep him, it would be really good for the squad,” said Maloney. “When he came, there were questions. He wasn’t playing much at Norwich. He has a very different profile from Kyogo. I’m sure the club would love to do it (sign him). You could tell slightly from the boy himself, he’s having a great time here. But you will have to wait and see - it won’t be a small fee.”

While it was the 23-year-old striker who took the headlines, ex-Hoops boss Neil Lennon believes praise for the 1-0 victory should go Celtic’s old guard, who he felt were vital in the Scottish Cup victory. “It’s a difficult game,” explained Lennon to Viaplay Sports. “You’re at the end of the season and there’s a lot riding on it but I thought some of the senior players like Alistair Johnston had a great game today.

“He had to, he was up against both (Fabio) Silva and then (Rabbi) Matondo. But he stayed strong, even towards the end. That experience gets you over the line sometimes. I think Joe (Hart) has come up in this second half of the season with some really big saves and he has finished his career on a double. He can look back on his career with an enormous amount of pride now.