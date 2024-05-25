Adam Idah’s dramatic last-minute strike earned Celtic a 1-0 win over Rangers in the 150th anniversary Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

Gers striker Cyriel Dessers missed a couple of chances in a goalless first half before replacement Abdallah Sima had the ball in the net in the 59th minute, only for referee Nick Walsh to rule it out for a foul on Hoops keeper Joe Hart.

The Light Blues, energised by pacey substitutes, looked the more likely to get the breakthrough but when Ibrox keeper Jack Butland spilled a long-distance drive, substitute Idah, on loan from Norwich, swooped to knock in the winner.

Celtic won their third successive cinch Premiership title last week with the help of 10 points from 12 against their city rivals and while this was the first time Rangers had been the better side over 90 minutes, the Parkhead outfit still found a way to win and increase Brendan Rodgers’ remarkable record against Rangers – just one defeat in 18 Old Firm games in his two spells as Celtic boss, leaving Philippe Clement to ponder on how he changes things next season.

Here are the player ratings for those involved:

1 . Joe Hart His final match of a stellar career had to have some drama, didn't it? The 37-year-old was pushed by Nicolas Raskin as he tried to claim a cross, and the subsequent goal was correctly ruled out. Pretty assured apart from that one moment and signs off with another medal. 6 Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

2 . Jack Butland English keeper has been near-perfect this season for Rangers, but he will not want to remember this cup final. While Paulo Bernardo's shot did move, Butland knows he should have dealt better with it, shovelling the ball into path of Adam Idah for late winner. 4 Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Alistair Johnston The Canadian right-back was a proper machine for his team. Ploughed forward constantly and aggressive without overstepping the mark, unlike some others on the pitch. Not much got past him, although Rabbi Matondo was a more testing opponent. Certainly up there in the man-of-the-match stakes. 7 Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales