Celtic-Rangers reaction: Duo open up on futures, big admission on gap, Leo Messi plans, keeper's special future

The views of four players involved in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final

After Celtic overcame Rangers 1-0 at Hampden to win the Scottish Cup, there were a number of players who spoke to the press. Here are the best takes from both sides of the Old Firm:

Matchwinner Adam Idah on his future: “I've been loving it here, but I am still contracted to Norwich. It's not up to me. Football works in strange ways. I'll have my time off and enjoy it as much as I can, and I'll see what happens. It has been amazing. I probably didn't expect it to be as good as what it was. I've said it before, this has really changed my career around. I wasn't in the best of places when I was down south and I've come up here and the players, the staff, the fans, they've all welcomed me in and they've given me that confidence and belief to enjoy playing football again.”

Rangers defender Leon Balogun on Ibrox club’s mindset: “If you look at the whole season, there was a gap. If you look again today there is a gap because we haven’t won the game. We were in a position at one point where we should have gone five points clear and we didn’t. For me that is the story of the season. When we had to turn up we didn’t and I think that is the difference. That is something we need to change and it stems a bit from confidence. I get it. It’s a bit more on their side because of recent history, but it’s something we need to get out of our heads and work on.”

Adam Idah addresses the Celtic fans after scoring the winner against Rangers.

Balogun on his future: “I am going to go home, hopefully have something nice to eat, probably not in town and then try and switch off for a few days. I would like to stay, of course. I said the same thing two years ago in the same place. Nothing has changed since then. But I think everyone needs to digest today first and then we will see what direction it goes. I think you would need to ask the manager. They are his plans and I hope there is some space for me there. But we have to digest today first.”

Celtic defender Alistair Johnston on Joe Hart’s retirement: “It was a great way to send Joe Hart off, with a clean sheet. It was an emotional one for him. I’m not sure how long he has been in football but I would think he has spent more time in his life as a professional football than not. That’s crazy. Having talked to him, he’s going to miss playing for the fans but also being in the changing room with the other players and the daily banter. He really enjoys all that and being part of it. It’s going to be a massive loss for us off the pitch. I have a feeling he has a few special things lined up going forward. He’s a special person. He isn’t just a good footballer, he enjoys talking to people and having a relationship with every single player.”

Johnston on trying to stop Lionel Messi at Copa America: “That’s the age-old question. I’m not sure there really is an answer. If there was an answer, I think we’d have seen it by now. It needs to be a collective effort and hope he has an off-day. He’s a special player. I have a lot of friends who play in the MLS and they cant’t believe the things he does with the ball. It’s going to be a special game playing against him and Argentina, the reigning World Cup winners and the greatest player ever.”

Celtic captain Callum McGregor on winning the cup and blanking out noise: “When you come to these days the only thing that matters is winning the game. I didn’t see any of the noise – I’m not on social media or anything like that – but there was enough going on inside our own building to try and prepare the guys and prepare the game plan. So we don’t take any notice of it. It’s probably one of the biggest strengths of this group that we keep our focus. We don’t care what anybody else things, we’re too worried about ourselves, trying to build a new team and a new squad. I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve peaked at the right time, two trophies won. But make no mistake, we want to be better next season.”

Leon Balogun's Rangers future is up in the air, like many other players.