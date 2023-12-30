Celtic-Rangers late team news: Huge calls for both in defence, surprise return, midfield conundrums, probable XIs
Celtic were dealt a huge blow on the eve of the second Old Firm derby of the season after it was revealed they will be without Cameron Carter-Vickers due to a hamstring issue. Manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to turn to Stephen Welsh to partner Liam Scales in the heart of the Celtic defence, although Maik Nawrocki, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Nat Phillips are also options. However, forward Liel Abada and midfielder Reo Hatate could be back in the squad after lengthy lay-offs. Midfielder Tomoki Iwata has missed recent games with a knock.
Connor Goldson trained with Rangers on Friday after recovering from a groin injury and will be assessed ahead of the trip to Parkhead. Midfielder John Lundstram, who missed the Christmas Eve match against Motherwell, was also part of the group and could feature. Nico Raskin, Tom Lawrence, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Ben Davies, Jose Cifuentes, Kemar Roofe and Danilo have all been missing recently with various injuries and although the latter two are definitely still absent, there could be a couple of players available again.
Probable Celtic team: Hart; A Johnston, Welsh, Scales. Taylor; McGregor, O’Riley, Bernardo; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma.
Probable Rangers team: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Sterling; McCausland, Cantwell, Sima; Dessers.
Referee: Nick Walsh.