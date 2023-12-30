Celtic-Rangers late team news: Huge calls for both in defence, surprise return, midfield conundrums, probable XIs

Celtic were dealt a huge blow on the eve of the second Old Firm derby of the season after it was revealed they will be without Cameron Carter-Vickers due to a hamstring issue. Manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to turn to Stephen Welsh to partner Liam Scales in the heart of the Celtic defence, although Maik Nawrocki, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Nat Phillips are also options. However, forward Liel Abada and midfielder Reo Hatate could be back in the squad after lengthy lay-offs. Midfielder Tomoki Iwata has missed recent games with a knock.