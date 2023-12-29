What channel is Celtic v Rangers? Old Firm TV details, team news, referee, VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Celtic v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic's Liam Scales tackles Rangers' Abdallah Sima during the previous meeting at Ibrox in September. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic host Rangers this weekend in a crunch Old Firm derby that could have a huge bearing on the Scottish Premiership title race.

While defending champions Celtic go into the Saturday lunchtime showdown five points clear of their Glasgow rivals, Rangers have two games in hand which, if won, would put them top of the league as things stand.

Celtic can prevent such a scenario by claiming victory in the final meeting of 2023 to move eight points clear, while Rangers could put themselves in a strong position to seize control of the title race with their first win at Celtic Park since October 2020.

Rangers were handed a free week in the build-up to the match when their scheduled match against Ross County at Ibrox on Wednesday was postponed due adverse weather which prevented the away side travelling down from Dingwall.

Celtic, meanwhile, recorded a 3-0 win away to Dundee on Boxing Day with Paolo Bernando netting his first goal since his summer loan move from Benfica and substitute Mikey Johnston scoring his first goals for the club in four years with a late double.

Celtic have recovered from a rocky period with consecutive wins over Livingston and Dundee having previously lost back-to-back league matches – away to Kilmarnock and home to Hearts – for the first time in a decade on the back of Champions League elimination.

Rangers, meanwhile, remain unbeaten in 16 matches since the appointment of Philippe Clement in October and were recently bouyed by a stunning 3-2 away win at Real Betis which saw them qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League.

The previous Old Firm meeting this season ended in a 1-0 win for Celtic at Ibrox on September 3 courtesy of Kyogo Furuhashi’s first-half strike. There were no away fans in attendance that day and the same will be the case at Celtic Park as the two clubs remain in dispute over the size of derby away ticket allocations.

Celtic v Rangers match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Celtic v Rangers TV channel

The Old Firm match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting from 11.30am. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.45pm after Match of the Day.

Celtic v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the Old Firm match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or sign up for a monthly membership costing £34.99 per month.

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is a doubt after going off injured in the win over Dundee on Boxing Day. Celtic are hoping to welcome Reo Hatate and Liel Abada back into the squad after lengthy injury absences.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson will be assessed after going off with a groin injury late on in the Christmas Eve win at Motherwell. Gers were already without Nico Raskin, Tom Lawrence, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Ben Davies, John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe, Jose Cifuentes and Danilo with various injuries.

Celtic v Rangers referee and VAR

Nick Walsh is the Old Firm match referee while Willie Collum is in charge of VAR.

