Celtic Premiership title odds take massive swing as Rangers suffer Old Firm defeat drift

Ange Postecoglou’s league leaders now command a healthy six point advantage – plus goal difference – over their city rivals in second following the 2-1 win.

Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for Rangers but a first-half double from Tom Rogic then Cameron Carter-Vickers put Celtic ahead and they wouldn’t relinquish the lead an made further progress with just six matches left in the Premiership campaign.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd called the league as over, and bookies’ have also backed the Parkhead side to take the trophy back across Glasgow with one slapping them with a massive odds-on price. In doing so Rangers’ chances have also drifted from 6/1 to 9/1 but anyone backing the top two to remain in their current order at Boylesports won’t be getting rich any time soon.

Celtic fans celebrate during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, on April 02, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

They have strengthened Celtic in the market into 1/20 from a 4/11 start to the day and Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for the bookmakers said: “Celtic opened up a significant six-point gap over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 comeback win at Ibrox and are now 1/20 from 4/11 to clinch the title. Rangers have been eased out to 9/1 from 6/1 to defend their title with Celtic looking to extend their record number of wins to eight.”

Celtic host St Johnstone on Saturday while Rangers travel to St Mirren on Sunday after their Europa League quarter final with Braga in Portugal on Thursday.