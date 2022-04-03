'It's over': Celtic show 'other side' against Rangers to convince Ibrox hero Kris Boyd league is won

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd has called the cinch Premiership - and in his opinion there is no way back now for Rangers after Celtic’s victory at Ibrox.

By David Oliver
Sunday, 3rd April 2022
Updated Sunday, 3rd April 2022

Goals from Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers overhauled Aaron Ramsey’s early opener for the hosts in a move which mirrors Celtic’s comeback in the league table since Christmas.

The three points takes Ange Postecoglou’s advantage to six points at the top of the table with six games to go, and former Rangers striker Boyd can’t see them dropping their lead now after they showed ‘another side’ to their game.

“Oh it‘s over, finished, no doubt about it” Boyd declared after the game. “Celtic, with that form, we’ve seen how good they are going forward in recent games but we’ve actually seen another side to them in terms of defending properly.

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd says Celtic's six point advantage in the league should be enough to see Ange Postecoglou lift the title. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"I thought [Carl] Starfelt and [Cameron] Carter-Vickers were outstanding.

"When you look at Celtic they are sometimes left two-on-two or even one-vs-one, but this time every single time Rangers got to the by-line and tried to put a ball in it, Starfelt was there to cut out, it was proper defending from them both today.

"They didn’t try to play out, they were excellent.”

Boyd also had a word for another two defenders at the other end of the pitch – but wearing the same colours, defending from the front.

He added: "The front two [Giorgos] Giakoumakis and [Daizen] Maeda, their work-rate unsettled Rangers and didn’t let them build the passage of play that you want to see from Rangers.

"For me it was going to be very difficult for Rangers to get back into the title, but it’s done today for me.”

