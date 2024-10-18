Celtic will return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend by welcoming second placed Aberdeen to the east end of Glasgow.

Tied at the top of the table, neither side have dropped a single point between them, with hosts Celtic narrowly ahead of the visiting Dons only on goal difference.

Something must give this week though, and both sides enter the game on the back of narrow wins, following victories over Ross County and Hearts respectively prior to the international break.

With Celtic facing their nearest challengers so far this season, this is how The Scotsman predict how Brendan Rodgers will line-up his side to face Aberdeen on Saturday:

GK: Kasper Schmeichel Conceded his first league goal of the season against Ross County a fortnight ago, following a six-game run of clean sheets. Will be pivotal as Celtic face their toughest test of the domestic campaign.

RB: Alistair Johnston The in-form full-back was able to rest during international break after pulling out of the Canada squad and will line-up in Celtic's defence on Saturday.

CB: Liam Scales He's been one of Celtic's best players this season and will start the game against Aberdeen.