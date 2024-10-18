How will Celtic line-up for this weekend's top of the table clash vs Aberdeen? Cr: SNS Group.How will Celtic line-up for this weekend's top of the table clash vs Aberdeen? Cr: SNS Group.
Celtic predicted XI vs Aberdeen: Team news, 3 changes, expected line-up ahead of table topping clash - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 18th Oct 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 15:05 BST

Celtic are set to make three changes to their starting XI for the top of the table clash with Aberdeen on Saturday.

Celtic will return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend by welcoming second placed Aberdeen to the east end of Glasgow.

Tied at the top of the table, neither side have dropped a single point between them, with hosts Celtic narrowly ahead of the visiting Dons only on goal difference.

Something must give this week though, and both sides enter the game on the back of narrow wins, following victories over Ross County and Hearts respectively prior to the international break.

With Celtic facing their nearest challengers so far this season, this is how The Scotsman predict how Brendan Rodgers will line-up his side to face Aberdeen on Saturday:

Conceded his first league goal of the season against Ross County a fortnight ago, following a six-game run of clean sheets. Will be pivotal as Celtic face their toughest test of the domestic campaign.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel

Conceded his first league goal of the season against Ross County a fortnight ago, following a six-game run of clean sheets. Will be pivotal as Celtic face their toughest test of the domestic campaign. | SNS Group

The in-form full-back was able to rest during international break after pulling out of the Canada squad and will line-up in Celtic's defence on Saturday.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

The in-form full-back was able to rest during international break after pulling out of the Canada squad and will line-up in Celtic's defence on Saturday. | SNS Group

He's been one of Celtic's best players this season and will start the game against Aberdeen.

3. CB: Liam Scales

He's been one of Celtic's best players this season and will start the game against Aberdeen. | SNS Group

Missed the games against Dortmund and Ross County, but is back in training and will be expected to replace Auston Trusty in the centre of defence.

4. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Missed the games against Dortmund and Ross County, but is back in training and will be expected to replace Auston Trusty in the centre of defence. | SNS Group

