With a domestic treble a very real possibility, Celtic are set up for another season of success as they close in on a fourth successive Scottish Premiership title.

A penalty shootout win over Rangers in December saw them lift the Scottish League Cup, while they currently hold a 13 point cushion over their Glasgow rivals at the top of the league. With a Scottish Cup semi-final spot already booked too, Brendan Rodgers has his eyes set on securing both trophies as the season draws to a close.

One eye will already be on the summer though, with Celtic will likely be active in transfer window. The big money buys of Adam Idah, Arne Engels and Auston Trusty were important additions to the squad and played a vital role when it came to the Hoops positive Champions League campaign this season - but next year, they’ll want even more.

But how much is the current squad worth? Will one big name need to be sold to finance more incomings like Matt O’Riley was last year? Or will Rodgers aim to keep his squad together?

With a reported squad value of £110.6 million, we look at the Celtic players with the highest and lowest transfer values according to FotMob.

Johnny Kenny - £150k The young Irish striker is in the infancy of his career, and will hope to be given opportunities in the Celtic first team an impressive stint on loan to Shamrock Rovers.

Scott Bain - £250k The third choice goalkeeper at Celtic, he has been starved of regular first team football for some time. His age (33) and lack of action has most definitely affected his transfer value.

Viljami Sinisalo - £710k Yet to play a league game for Celtic since his summer switch from Aston Villa, the Finnish stopper could be set for an extended run in the side due to Kasper Schmeichel's shoulder injury.