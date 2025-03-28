Who is the highest - and lowest - valued Celtic player in the current squad? Cr: SNS Group.Who is the highest - and lowest - valued Celtic player in the current squad? Cr: SNS Group.
Celtic players ranked 2025: Brendan Rodgers' £110.6million squad value revealed - including shock £9.8m transfer rating

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:08 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 13:03 BST

Here are Celtic’s highest - and lowest - valued players in 2025 season.

With a domestic treble a very real possibility, Celtic are set up for another season of success as they close in on a fourth successive Scottish Premiership title.

A penalty shootout win over Rangers in December saw them lift the Scottish League Cup, while they currently hold a 13 point cushion over their Glasgow rivals at the top of the league. With a Scottish Cup semi-final spot already booked too, Brendan Rodgers has his eyes set on securing both trophies as the season draws to a close.

One eye will already be on the summer though, with Celtic will likely be active in transfer window. The big money buys of Adam Idah, Arne Engels and Auston Trusty were important additions to the squad and played a vital role when it came to the Hoops positive Champions League campaign this season - but next year, they’ll want even more.

But how much is the current squad worth? Will one big name need to be sold to finance more incomings like Matt O’Riley was last year? Or will Rodgers aim to keep his squad together?

With a reported squad value of £110.6 million, we look at the Celtic players with the highest and lowest transfer values according to FotMob.

The young Irish striker is in the infancy of his career, and will hope to be given opportunities in the Celtic first team an impressive stint on loan to Shamrock Rovers.

1. Johnny Kenny - £150k

The young Irish striker is in the infancy of his career, and will hope to be given opportunities in the Celtic first team an impressive stint on loan to Shamrock Rovers. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The third choice goalkeeper at Celtic, he has been starved of regular first team football for some time. His age (33) and lack of action has most definitely affected his transfer value.

2. Scott Bain - £250k

The third choice goalkeeper at Celtic, he has been starved of regular first team football for some time. His age (33) and lack of action has most definitely affected his transfer value. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Yet to play a league game for Celtic since his summer switch from Aston Villa, the Finnish stopper could be set for an extended run in the side due to Kasper Schmeichel's shoulder injury.

3. Viljami Sinisalo - £710k

Yet to play a league game for Celtic since his summer switch from Aston Villa, the Finnish stopper could be set for an extended run in the side due to Kasper Schmeichel's shoulder injury. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Suffered a shoulder injury playing for Denmark last week and is set for a spell on the sidelines. A consistent performer since his summer move to Celtic, his value is lower due to his age. He turns 39 in November.

4. Kasper Schmeichel - £750k

Suffered a shoulder injury playing for Denmark last week and is set for a spell on the sidelines. A consistent performer since his summer move to Celtic, his value is lower due to his age. He turns 39 in November. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

