Ange Postecoglou reacts to 'overexuberance' of Celtic fans after Ross County winner sparks pitch invasion

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou at full time after the 2-1 win over Ross County. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Scores of supporters spilled on to the pitch to celebrate with the players over a remarkable denounement that brought their team a 2-1 win in the most trying circumstances. Order was quickly restored before the final whistle seconds later and the Australian petitioned for emotions to be factored into to what led to the madcap scenes.

“When you score a last second goal, not a last minute one, in front of them then you can imagine there’d be some overexuberance there,” the Celtic manager said.

“It was great for them because they have had a long journey and there’s a real bond developing between the team and the fans. Nights like tonight help that as well. The fans have had a long drive up and it’s a long drive home. I hope they have calmed down and stay safe on the roads back.”

Celtic fans spill on to the pitch after Anthony Ralston's 97th minute winner in Dingwall (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Postecoglou affected a composed demeanour on an evening that felt monumental for his side in ensuring they remain within four points of leaders Rangers. Shorn of six attackers beforehand, Celtic down to 10 men for the final quarter of an hour of play following Carl Starfelt’s red-card for two bookable offences - the first for remonstrating with referee Alan Muir over an elbow from Jordan White that left him bloodied. That incident, and the waving away of a penalty appeal in added time for Keith Watson being struck on the arm by the ball in the box, resulted in Postecoglou, unusually, making a veiled reference to refereeing.

“I don’t think we got the rub of the decisions tonight, a few went against us,” the Cetic manager said. “I said to the boys we won’t complain about it, we will just win games and let that speak for itself. A few went against us tonight but we just keep going, playing our football and keep winning. Hopefully these things even themselves out.

“In terms of this group of players, who have been thrown together this last five months, winning like that will add to the belief they have in what we’re doing. It would have been easy to lose their composure when the chaos was happening, but they stayed calm and got their rewards for doing that. That just fuels them going down this road of being a certain kind of football team.”