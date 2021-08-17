Celtic opening bid for Josip Juranovic 'flatly rejected' by Legia Warsaw

Celtic target Josip Juranovic in action for Croatia against Scotland at Euro 2020 (Photo by STU FORSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Parkhead club have made the Croatian defender their prime target for the position after attempts to land Manchester City's Yan Couto on a season-long loan failed to materialise.

A permanent deal for Juranovic is now regarded a more viable option for Celtic but according to a report in Croatian outlet Index, his current Polish club have “flatly rejected” an opening offer of €2.3m for the 26-year-old international.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report states that Celtic are expected to return with an improved offer with Legia not prepared to accept any less than €3m for Juranovic, who has 10 caps to his name having started two matches for his country at Euro 2020.

He played in Croatia’s 3-1 win over Scotland in the final group game at Hampden and also started the 5-3 defeat against Spain in the round of 16.

Legia are said to be in no hurry to sell their prize asset and fan favourite and are willing to wait until the next transfer window in January to cash in on the player if their valuation is not met before the current window closes in two weeks.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is keen to recruit a right-back to provide competition for Anthony Ralston, who has been an ever present in the seven games played under the Australian since signing a new one-year contract in June.

Juranovic joined Legia at the start of last season in a €400,000 move from Hajduk Split, scoring once and providing eight assists in 26 appearances in the Polish championship last season.