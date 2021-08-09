Anthony Ralston is seizing unexpected Celtic opportunity as key ingredient revealed for clean sheet

Anthony Ralston scores for Celtic against Dundee, adding to his strike against Hearts the previous week.

Ange Postecoglou could not have enjoyed a better first league game at Parkhead as his side demolished Dundee with the kind of attacking football he demands.

Kyogo Furuhashi marked his home debut with a hat-trick, Tom Rogic netted, right-back Ralston scored a penalty-box goal any striker would have been proud of, and substitute Odsonne Edouard converted a late penalty.

After failing to notch a win in his first three matches, Postecoglou has now seen his team score ten goals in two games and record their first clean sheet of the season.

"Everything clicked into place," Ralston said. "We've been working hard in training and analysing a lot on how we want to play. It's just nice to go into a game and put it all together.

"It's important we kick on now and keep playing the right way with intent, as the results will come.

"The clean sheet was pleasing. We defended well as a back four and goalkeeper, but also as a team. The pressing front to back as a unit was brilliant and it's important we keep that going in the future."

Ralston only played one game last season – when 14 team-mates were self-isolating – but a dearth of alternative right-backs saw him propelled into the first team under Postecoglou.

The 22-year-old is seizing his unexpected opportunity. He was among Celtic' s best players in their opening cinch Premiership defeat at Hearts and has now scored two well-taken goals, both with his left foot.

"I never thought my left foot was much use," he joked. "I'm delighted to get another goal. The most important thing is contributing to the team. Hopefully I can continue.

"I've just had to stay focused when I've been out of the team and work hard behind the scenes to be as fit as possible, so when the chance came I was able to take it.

"I'm enjoying playing and being in the team. I just need to make sure I keep the right mindset in each game and in training."