Celtic opener against Livingston 'shouldn't have been a goal' as referee blunder highlighted

Celtic's opener against Livingston should not have happened after match officials blundered in awarding the corner kick which led to the goal, according to Sky Sports pundits.

By Matthew Elder
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 1:11 pm
Updated Sunday, 6th March 2022, 2:52 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Daizen Maeda nodded home from close range on 17 minutes after a corner was met by Carl Starfelt and parried into his path by Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

However, footage has shown that the set piece which led to the goal was awarded incorrectly after the ball came off Celtic's Anthony Ralston last, with a touch from Livingston's Jason Holt coming after the ball had already crossed the touchline.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Former Dundee boss James McPake, performing pundit duties for Sky Sports, said: "There's no doubt about it.

Daizen Maeda nods home Celtic's opener against Livingston from a corner which was awarded incorrectly. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

"I don't know if we can blame [referee] Nick Walsh for it, but I certianly think the assistant referee on this side of the pitch had to see that.

"It's not a corner, but I also do believe ... Livi have got to deal with the set play better.

"It's good movement, it's good delivery, but it's not a corner and it shouldn't have been a goal."

Celtic missed a penalty before Maeda's opener with captain Callum McGregor striking his effort against the post after Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater had been penalised for handball.

The Hoops doubled their lead at the start of the second half through a Nicky Devlin own goal, before James Forrest added a third in the 55th minute.

Livingston pulled one back through Andy Shinnie a minute later but Celtic comfrotably held onto to a 3-1 victory.

UFC star Conor McGregor Celtic takeover 'being explored'

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

LivingstonSky SportsJames McPakeCallum McGregor
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.