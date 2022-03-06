Celtic opener against Livingston 'shouldn't have been a goal' as referee blunder highlighted

Daizen Maeda nodded home from close range on 17 minutes after a corner was met by Carl Starfelt and parried into his path by Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

However, footage has shown that the set piece which led to the goal was awarded incorrectly after the ball came off Celtic's Anthony Ralston last, with a touch from Livingston's Jason Holt coming after the ball had already crossed the touchline.

Former Dundee boss James McPake, performing pundit duties for Sky Sports, said: "There's no doubt about it.

Daizen Maeda nods home Celtic's opener against Livingston from a corner which was awarded incorrectly. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

"I don't know if we can blame [referee] Nick Walsh for it, but I certianly think the assistant referee on this side of the pitch had to see that.

"It's not a corner, but I also do believe ... Livi have got to deal with the set play better.

"It's good movement, it's good delivery, but it's not a corner and it shouldn't have been a goal."

Celtic missed a penalty before Maeda's opener with captain Callum McGregor striking his effort against the post after Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater had been penalised for handball.

The Hoops doubled their lead at the start of the second half through a Nicky Devlin own goal, before James Forrest added a third in the 55th minute.

Livingston pulled one back through Andy Shinnie a minute later but Celtic comfrotably held onto to a 3-1 victory.