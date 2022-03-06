Conor McGregor Celtic takeover 'being explored' as UFC star lists club among three targets

The Irish fighter first revealed his interest in purchasing Celtic from Dermond Desmond in May last year, and despite the majority shareholder insisting the club is not for sale, the MMA star says he has not given up on the move.

McGregor’s fresh remarks on Celtic came as he confirmed his interest in buying Chelsea from Russian owner Roman Abramovich, who put the club up for sale this week following his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

He has also expressed an interest in buying Manchester United from the Glazier family.

UFC star Conor McGregor has expressed interest in buying Celtic, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Writing on Twitter, McGregor stated: "I do not speak in jest. I am exploring this, as I said.

"Celtic from Dermot Desmond, Manchester United from the Glaziers, and now the recently up for sale Chelsea football club. All being explored.

"A football franchise purchase is in my future make no mistake about it."

Back in May 2021 he told a fan on Twitter: "A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!

"Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club."