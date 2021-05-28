Eddie Howe to Celtic OFF as talks break down

Celtic’s hopes of installing Eddie Howe as the club's new manager have been dashed after talks between the two parties broke down.

By Patrick McPartlin
Friday, 28th May 2021, 4:12 pm
Eddie Howe has turned down the chance to take the reins at Celtic
The 43-year-old is understood to have rejected the opportunity with the Daily Mail reporting that the former Bournemouth boss was unable to strike a deal to bring in several members of his Cherries backroom staff.

Celtic were hopeful of installing Howe as their new manager and issued an update to fans this week along with an announcement about season ticket sales for the 2021/22 season, confirming their intention to “finalise” the appointment of a new manager shortly.

The club apologised to fans for the delay in appointing a successor to Neil Lennon, with John Kennedy – Lennon’s assistant – in interim charge since February.

But despite having been in negotiations with Howe since April, Celtic will now turn their attentions to another individual, with the club reportedly in “advanced talks” with one candidate.

