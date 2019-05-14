Celtic manager latest: New candidate emerges for Parkhead job

A new candidate has emerged for the Celtic job this summer.

Former Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal is keen on the Parkhead post.

Carlos Carvalhal wants the Celtic job.

The 53-year-old's representatives have been in contact with Celtic, according to the Scottish Sun.

Carvalhal is looking to get back into management after leaving the Swans at the end of last season after he could not guide them to Premier League safety.

He got the Swansea job after fine work with Wednesday. He led the Sheffield club to the Championship playoff final in 2016, the closest the club have got to returning to the Prmeier League since 2000.

He has had a somewhat peripatetic managerial career, managing a host of clubs in Portugal, including Braga and Sporting CP, while also having spells in both Greece and Turkey.

Current interim boss Neil Lennon saw his hopes of a permanent role dashed at the weekend when his side fell to a 2-0 defeat to Rangers, while Chris Hughton was installed as the bookies third favourite for the job following his sacking from Brighton & Hove Albion.