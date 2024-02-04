Stephen Robinson praised on-loan Celtic midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu for his part in St Mirren’s biggest away victory over Hibernian since 1985.

The Buddies cruised to a convincing 3-0 cinch Premiership victory at Easter Road, with first-half goals from Alex Gogic, Greg Kiltie and Mikael Mandron consigning the meek Hibs to a fourth defeat in six league matches. Midfielder Kwon, ably assisted by Caolon Boyd-Munce in the centre of midfield, helped set the tone for an excellent away performance. The 22-year-old South Korean joined Saints from Celtic last month after failing to make an appearance for the Hoops since his £1million transfer from Busan IPark last summer and manager Robinson has been impressed with the way he has settled in Paisley.

“Kwon was very good,” he said. “You don’t pay £1m for players and they don’t have quality. It’s about game time now for him. He has hit the ground running and I feel he’ll get better. That was his best performance so far, he understands what we wants and he gives us real composure on the ball. But as his fitness levels increase, I think he’ll get better.

Hyeok-kyu Kwon has been in excellent form for St Mirren since signing on loan from Celtic.

"We made a decision to go with three out-and-out defenders (in a 3-4-3 formation) in Alex Gogic, Marcus Fraser and James Bolton, so you need your quality on the ball to come from your two midfielders (Kwon and Boyd-Munce). I thought they dominated the game. The two of them are technically gifted but I thought they also did the other side of the game very well.