Nick Montgomery responds to Hibs fan fury as St Mirren savour best win at Easter Road in 39 years

Hibs' Emiliano Marcondes looks dejected as St Mirren celebrate. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery admitted fans were well within their rights to vent their fury after a 3-0 home defeat to St Mirren.

The Buddies eased to their biggest away win over Hibs for 39 years with first-half goals from Alex Gogic, Greg Kiltie and Mikael Mandron putting the feeble hosts to the sword.

Hibs were jeered off at half-time and full-time and many of their supporters left long before the end of what was a humiliating afternoon for the Edinburgh side.

It was a sixth league game in a row without victory for Montgomery’s side which left them seventh in the table.

“It’s a real difficult one to take,” said the Easter Road boss. “The first half was nowhere near good enough. We got outfought, outran, outcompeted and we gave away sloppy goals. From there, it’s a mountain to climb against a decent team.

“Being outfought and outcompeted, there’s not many times I’ve said that here, but I have to accept that. The players accept that. In the second half we huffed and puffed. But you can’t get back into a game after showing that first-half performance.

“I can understand the supporters’ frustration. There have been times this season where we’ve played really well and not got the result we deserve – and sometimes a couple of boos have been unjust.

“But today they were fully justified. We deserved the booing at half-time. At the end of the game? The second half was a lot better, we competed more, were probably unlucky not to get a goal or two and get back in the game. It wasn’t to be.

“But it was too late. We can’t give three-goal leads. We’ve come back from 2-0 down twice this season but 3-0 down is difficult.”

Saints – who won by the same scoreline in their last away match against Aberdeen – have not won so emphatically at Easter Road since a 4-0 victory in April 1985.

“It’s a fantastic performance,” said manager Robinson. “It matched, if not bettered, our previous away performance at Aberdeen.

“To score three goals and not concede any, I thought we were in total control. We showed real quality on the ball and dominated with it. But defensively to a man, including all the subs, it was a real team display.