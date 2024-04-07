Celtic linked with £7.5m goalkeeper on eve of Old Firm clash with Rangers

Celtic are on the hunt for a new keeper and Cakir may fit bill
Mark Atkinson
Published 7th Apr 2024, 07:56 BST
Celtic have stepped up their interest in signing Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, according to reports in the player’s homeland.

With current No 1 Joe Hart due to retire at the end of the season, Celtic are looking for a new stopper for the 2024/25 campaign and Turkish media claim that Celtic are in discussions with Trabzonspor for 28-year-old Cakir. Turkish outlet Taka Gazette claims that the Parkhead club have been in direct contact with counterparts at the Super Lig outfit.

Celtic have been linked with a number of goalkeepers over the past year, including Real Madrid’s Ukrainian Andriy Lunin and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher. When Hart hangs up his gloves at the end of the current campaign, the only senior keeper on the club’s books will be Scott Bain and fellow back-up Benjamin Siegrist.

Trabzonspor's Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir has been capped 27 times by Turkey.

Cakir, a 6ft 3in goalkeeper who was mentioned with Celtic earlier this season, has spent his whole professional career with Trabzonspor and has experience of winning trophies and playing in Europe. A price tag of £7.5million has been mooted for player, who has been capped 27 times by Turkey.

