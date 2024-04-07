Celtic have stepped up their interest in signing Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, according to reports in the player’s homeland.

With current No 1 Joe Hart due to retire at the end of the season, Celtic are looking for a new stopper for the 2024/25 campaign and Turkish media claim that Celtic are in discussions with Trabzonspor for 28-year-old Cakir. Turkish outlet Taka Gazette claims that the Parkhead club have been in direct contact with counterparts at the Super Lig outfit.

Celtic have been linked with a number of goalkeepers over the past year, including Real Madrid’s Ukrainian Andriy Lunin and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher. When Hart hangs up his gloves at the end of the current campaign, the only senior keeper on the club’s books will be Scott Bain and fellow back-up Benjamin Siegrist.

Trabzonspor's Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir has been capped 27 times by Turkey.