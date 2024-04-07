Rangers v Celtic late team news and probable line-ups as Old Firm rivals suffer mixed injury fortunes

The third Old Firm derby of the season takes place at Ibrox today, with the result likely to have a significant bearing on the title race.

Celtic travel across Glasgow to take on Rangers leading their arch rivals by a point, although Philippe Clement’s men have a game in hand over Brendan Rodgers’ men. So far Celtic have held the upper hand in derbies this season, winning 1-0 at Ibrox and then 2-1 at Parkhead.

In terms of team news, both managers have been able to welcome players back off the treatment table over the past few weeks, although there is a big doubt for Clement at left-back. Ridvan Yilmaz, who looked to have made that position his own of late, picked up an injury while on international duty with Turkey two weeks ago and could miss out. Borna Barisic – a veteran of such fixtures – would deputise in his absence.

Ridvan Yilmaz, left, is an injury doubt for Rangers against Celtic.

Midfielder Ryan Jack, winger Oscar Cortes and striker Danilo are all expected to be absent as well, although the return to fitness of forward Abdallah Sima bolsters Rangers’ options. The on-loan Brighton man made his reappearance last weekend against Hibs after months on the sidelines and will be a welcomed option for Clement from the bench.

For Celtic, their big injury news comes in the shape of captain Callum McGregor. The influential midfielder has been missing for a month due to an tendon complaint, but Rodgers is hopeful that he will be able to start. If he comes back into the team, it is likely Tomoki Iwata will drop out. Winger Luis Palma is also winning his battle with a muscle issue and is in contention for a place on the bench.

Now fully fit, midfielder Reo Hatate is expected to start, while Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah are vying for a place as the main striker.

Probable Rangers team: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Diomande, Lundstram; Wright, Cantwell, Silva; Dessers.