Celtic linked with move for England youth international

Celtic are considering a move for Ipswich Town defender Dylan Crowe, according to the Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old is an England youth international and out of contract this summer.

Dylan Crowe in action for England at under-17 level.

Huddersfield Town are the front-runners and have already had a £300,000 offer knocked back. Ipswich believe they can get £500,000 in compensation and are holding out for such a fee.

RB Leipzig are also said to be monitoring the situation regarding the talented right-back.

Crowe has yet to feature in the first-team at Portman Road, though he has previously attracted interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

