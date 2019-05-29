The biggest shoot-on-sight attackers in the Scottish Premiership - ranked in order
Using statistics from the scouting website Wyscout, we’ve put together a rundown of the most shoot-happy attackers in the Ladbrokes Premiership from this past season.
1. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers)
4.29 shots per 90 minutes.
SNS Group
2. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)
4.16 shots per 90 minutes.
SNS Group
3. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock)
4.13 shots per 90 minutes.
SNS Group
4. Duckens Nazon (St Mirren)
3.78 shots per 90 minutes.
SNS Group
