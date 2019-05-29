X shots per 90 minutes.

The biggest shoot-on-sight attackers in the Scottish Premiership - ranked in order

Using statistics from the scouting website Wyscout, we’ve put together a rundown of the most shoot-happy attackers in the Ladbrokes Premiership from this past season.

4.29 shots per 90 minutes.

1. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers)

4.29 shots per 90 minutes.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
4.16 shots per 90 minutes.

2. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)

4.16 shots per 90 minutes.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
4.13 shots per 90 minutes.

3. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock)

4.13 shots per 90 minutes.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
3.78 shots per 90 minutes.

4. Duckens Nazon (St Mirren)

3.78 shots per 90 minutes.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7