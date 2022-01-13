Celtic linked with international trio after £5m bid ended Riley McGree pursuit

It was thought earlier in the week that they had all but signed Riley McGree, the Australian international from Charlotte FC in MLS.
The deal was understood to be worth £2million and would see the player link up with Ange Postecoglou once more with the Celtic boss knowing the player well from his time as Australia boss.
However, English Championship side Middlesbrough gazumped Celtic with an offer which could be worth £5million.
According to the Daily Record, Boro offered £2.5million upfront with a further £2.5million in add-ons.
The deal was lucrative to McGree as well.
It will see Celtic turn their attention elsewhere.
They have been strongly linked with Iranian ace Mehdi Ghayedi, who moved to Shabab Al Ahli’s Ghayedi in the United Arab Emirates last year, as well as Algerian international Ahmed Kendouci.
In addition, there has been links to AZ Alkmaar winger Albert Gudmundsson.