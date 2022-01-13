Celtic linked with international trio after £5m bid ended Riley McGree pursuit

Riley McGree is set to join Middlesbrough instead of Celtic. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus)

It was thought earlier in the week that they had all but signed Riley McGree, the Australian international from Charlotte FC in MLS.

The deal was understood to be worth £2million and would see the player link up with Ange Postecoglou once more with the Celtic boss knowing the player well from his time as Australia boss.

However, English Championship side Middlesbrough gazumped Celtic with an offer which could be worth £5million.

According to the Daily Record, Boro offered £2.5million upfront with a further £2.5million in add-ons.

The deal was lucrative to McGree as well.

It will see Celtic turn their attention elsewhere.

They have been strongly linked with Iranian ace Mehdi Ghayedi, who moved to Shabab Al Ahli’s Ghayedi in the United Arab Emirates last year, as well as Algerian international Ahmed Kendouci.