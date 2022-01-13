Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers to make key signing, Celtic target international midfielder after £5m blow, Hibs' Martin Boyle boost, Ibrox duo exit, Dundee United plan Tony Watt move

As things stand, 11 out of the 12 cinch Premiership teams have added to their squad this month with St Mirren the only club yet to make a signing.

Buddies boss Jim Goodwin has been open regarding his desire to sign a winger to add pace and a bit of unpredictability to his squad.

What it has shown is clubs are really keen to do business early before the league resumes on Monday when Hibs travel to face Celtic at Parkhead. The winter break being brought forward due to the restrictions placed on crowd numbers by the Scottish Government has allowed for that focus on the transfer market. That being said, clubs prepare for the January window months in advance.

With regards to the restrictions, Partick Thistle have appealed for the capacity limit to be lifted ahead of the weekend’s action with the Jags set to host Kilmarnock.

The club said: "As well as the significant financial impact on Thistle, this decision means our fans face another game where the majority cannot attend and we cannot welcome opposition fans.

“We have asked the question to see if there is any scope to bring the date forward as we owe it to our fans to try. We know it’s a long shot and unlikely to be changed but the right thing to do was to state our case rather than simply accept being disadvantaged again.”

1. United eye Watt deal Dunee United are preparing to make their move to bring Tony Watt in this month. The Motherwell striker has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Tannadice side. United are set to sell Kerr Smith to Aston Villa in a lucrative deal for the club and will use proceeds from that to try and buy Watt for six figures. (Daily Record)

2. Rangers want Souttar in January Rangers are lining up to bring John Souttar to the club this month but will wait until after Hearts have played Celtic later this month. The centre-back has chosen a move to Ibrox ahead of clubs in the English Championship with his current Tynecastle deal up at the end of the season. (Herald Sport)

3. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Martin Boyle in action for Hibernian during a Premier Sports Cup semi-final match between Rangers and Hibernian at Hampden Park, on November 21, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) Martin Boyle is set to stay at Hibs. The Australian international has been the subject of strong interest from Saudi Arabia club Al-Faisaly but the Easter Road club have so far rejected their bids for the player. They have now turned their attention to Brazilian winger Rossi who is out of contract. (Daily Record)

4. McGree's Celtic snub Riley McGree will snub a move to Celtic to join English Championship side Middlesbrough. The Australian playmaker appeared to be on the verge of linking up with countryman Ange Postecoglou at Parkhead. However, Boro came in with an attractive offer, both for the player's club Charlotte FC worth £5million and McGree. (Various)