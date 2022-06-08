Celtic line up Premiership rival's former No.1 to provide Joe Hart competition

The Scottish champions are looking for a goalkeeper to replace Vasilis Barkas who left the club on Tuesday.

Eredivisie side Utrecht have signed the Greek, who cost Celtic £5million, on a season-long loan.

With the team set to battle on four fronts next campaign, including Champions League group stage football, Ange Postecoglou is keen to have options and competition in his squad.

The Daily Mail reports, Siegrist is a possible option to compete with Scott Bain and Joe Hart.

United confirmed the Swiss star’s exit last month after four seasons and more than 140 games for the club.

He helped the club win promotion back to the Premiership before proving himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in the top-flight. The 30-year-old had been linked with move Celtic and Rangers during his time at Tannadice.

Siegrist would be seen as a low-risk, low-cost signing to provide cover to Hart