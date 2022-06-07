Vasilis Barkas during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown.

The 28-year-old Greek internationalist is way down the pecking order at Celtic Park, having not played since last December.

Signed on a four-year deal from AEK in 2020, Barkas’ Celtic career has been chequered and despite being out of the picture with the Scottish champions, the club have been unable to sell him on a permanent deal.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Eredivisie outfit FC Utrecht has decided to bring him to the club due to a long-term injury to goalkeeper Fabian de Keijzer.

Barkas has a Dutch mother and was born in the Netherlands.