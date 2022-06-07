The 28-year-old Greek internationalist is way down the pecking order at Celtic Park, having not played since last December.
Signed on a four-year deal from AEK in 2020, Barkas’ Celtic career has been chequered and despite being out of the picture with the Scottish champions, the club have been unable to sell him on a permanent deal.
However, Eredivisie outfit FC Utrecht has decided to bring him to the club due to a long-term injury to goalkeeper Fabian de Keijzer.
Barkas has a Dutch mother and was born in the Netherlands.
“Due to the ongoing injury of Fabian de Keijzer and the departure of Eric Oelschlägel, we aimed to strengthen our goalkeeping options,” said FC Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam. “Vasilis is a big and athletic goalkeeper. He has good reflexes, rules in the air in the box, stands his ground in one-on-one duels and has charisma.”