Celtic 'knock back loan offer' for Parkhead star - demand £2.5m transfer

Celtic have rejected an offer from Preston North End to take Scott Sinclair on loan, according to the Lancashire Evening Post.

Celtic attacker Scott Sinclair.

The 30-year-old recently had a 12-month extension on his previous contract triggered by the Parkhead club.

However, it remains to be seen whether he'll be first choice this season after coming off the bench for both ties against Sarajevo and missing out on a place against Nomme Kalju.

Preston enquired about the possibility of taking Sinclair on loan this season but Celtic were not interested.

It is understood that the Ladbrokes Premiership champions would only be interested if they could sell the player, with the valuation believed to be around £2.5 million.

That would likely be too pricey for Preston, who only have until 8 August to seal a move before the English transfer window shuts in the Premier League and Championship.

