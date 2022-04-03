Celtic issue statement on second bottle incident at Rangers after staff member suffers head wound and needs 'urgent medical treatment'

The incident is understood to have happened as the Celtic players and staff were making their way up the tunnel for the half-time interval after goals from Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers had overturned Aaron Ramsey’s early strike for Rangers.

The Celtic employee, who has not been named, needed stitches and the matter has been referred to Police Scotland.

“We can confirm that a member of our backroom staff was struck by a glass bottle,” said a Celtic spokesperson. “He required urgent medical treatment and stitches to a head wound. The matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland.”

A collection of glass bottles left behind at Ibrox after Sunday's Old Firm match which Celtic won 2-1 to go six points clear at the top of the Premiership. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Police are also looking into a separate incident which saw another glass bottle thrown into the penalty area in front of the Copland Road Stand before the start of the second half.

There was delay before play could be restarted after Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart alerted officials to several shards of broken glass inside his goalmouth. Rangers groundstaff cleared the debris away before referee Willie Collum could get the match underway again.

Celtic’s victory moves them six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with just six rounds of fixtures remaining.

