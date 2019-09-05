Celtic interest in La Liga star - the 21-cap international rejected a £9m move

Have your say

Celtic were one of a host of clubs interested in signing La Liga winger Pione Sisto

READ MORE: Revealed: The 184 Scottish Premiership players whose deals finish at the end of the season



Celtic were reportedly interested in Pione Sisto of Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo were open to selling the 24-year-old, according to the Birmingham Mail.

They had recruited the player from FC Midtjylland in 2016 for a fee believed to be €5 million but was not deemed to be in the plans of manager Fran Escriba having just avoided relegation last season.

Premier League outfit Aston Villa even had a £9million bid for the player accepted but the Danish international opted against the move.

Celtic expressed an interest in the player, alongside Tigres, Torino and Saint Etienne.

Neil Lennon was keen on recruiting a winger with a number of players linked with a move, including Bournemouth's Jordan Ibe.

They ultimately signed Mohamed Elyounoussi on a season-long loan from Southampton.