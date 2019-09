There are 184 players whose deals with their current club come to a conclusion at the end of the campaign. In some ways it is positive with teams able to rid themselves of high earners who take no part and does allow for a clearing of the decks. Yet, there are some individuals on the list who will be a huge miss and could be an excellent pick up for league rivals. Click through to see which players are out of contract for each club. (A hat tip to the excellent Narey's Topoker)

1. Aberdeen (Out of contract) Tomas Cerny, Danny Rogers, Stephen Gleeson, Luc Bollan, Frank Ross.

2. Aberdeen (end of loan) Greg Leigh and Zak Vyner. Jon Gallagher's loan ends 31 December.

3. Celtic (out of contract) Scott Sinclair, Craig Gordon, Jonny Hayes, Nir Bitton and Calvin Miller.

4. Celtic (end of loan) Fraser Forster, Moritz Bauer. Daniel Arzani, Mohamed Elyounoussi

